Gaza rescuers say 21 killed in Israel strike on mosque

AFP
Sun Oct 6, 2024 10:34 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 10:39 AM

Representational photo: Reuters/file

Gaza's civil defence agency said Sunday an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 21 people, while Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas members.

"The number of deaths rose to 21 and a large number of wounded as a result of the occupation (Israel) bombing of a mosque sheltering displaced people in front of the gate of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip," said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas members who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque.

