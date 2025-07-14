Gaza malnutrition rise since March

Warns UNRWA; more than 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes

Six children killed near a water distribution point

Ceasefire talks in Qatar appear deadlocked

Rights group calls for Trump's prosecution

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said yesterday the malnutrition cases have increased in Gaza since March when Israel banned the UN agency from the Strip and imposed an aid blockade on the besieged enclave.

"Despite a critical shortage in supplies essential for treatment, our teams continue their work in Gaza to help the most vulnerable, including through nutritional assessment for children," said a post of the UN agency in the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes yesterday killed more than 40 Palestinians, including six children near a water distribution point.

The attacks came with apparent deadlock in a week of indirect talks in Qatar between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas for a ceasefire in the territory.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that Gaza City was hit by several strikes overnight and in the early morning, killing eight, "including women and children" and wounding others.

An Israeli air strike hit a family home near the Nuseirat refugee camp, south of Gaza City, resulting in "10 martyrs and several injured", Bassal said.

In central Gaza, six children were among eight people killed when a drone "hit a potable water distribution point in an area for displaced people" in the Nuseirat camp, he added. Several other people were wounded, he said.

In the territory's south, three people were killed when Israeli jets hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the coastal Al-Mawasi area, according to the civil defence spokesman.

On Saturday, the military said fighter jets had hit more than 35 "Hamas terror targets" around Beit Hanun in northern Gaza.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called for US President Donald Trump to face criminal prosecution for complicity in genocide for his support of the GHF aid distribution mechanism in Gaza.

In a statement, the Geneva-based organisation urged international bodies to hold Trump accountable for supporting GHF in Gaza, which operates sites where hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces over the past weeks.

There was a suggestion from the US envoy Steve Witkoff for the Israeli and Palestinian sides to put aside the outstanding issues, the stumbling blocks, and talk about details on ceasefire.

But that's not going to work because talking about implementing a ceasefire without agreeing on the framework of that ceasefire, which is where the ceasefire talks are at, really defeats the purpose, reports Al Jazeera online.