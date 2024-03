Palestinians inspect the damage to a building after overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza today said that at least 32,333 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of invasion by Israel in Palestine.

The toll includes at least 107 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,694 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.