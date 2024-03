People and first responders inspect the rubble and debris of a building that collapsed following an Israeli air strike in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on March 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said today that at least 31,988 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of Israel's invasion in Palestine.

The latest toll includes at least 65 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 74,188 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7.