Israel's attack on Palestine
AFP
Sun Oct 6, 2024 10:34 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:25 PM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Palestine

Gaza health ministry says 26 killed in Israel strike on mosque

AFP
Sun Oct 6, 2024 10:34 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:25 PM
Representational photo: Reuters/file

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday an Israeli strike on a mosque-turned-shelter in central Deir al-Balah killed 26 people, while Israel's military said it had targeted Hamas members.

"The number of martyrs brought to hospitals as a result of the occupation's targeting of displaced people in the Ibn Rushd school and Al Aqsa Martyrs mosque reached 26, with several more wounded," the health ministry said in a statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Gaza civil defence agency had earlier said 21 people had been killed in the pre-dawn strike in central Gaza's Deir El-Balah area.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "conducted a precise strike on Hamas members who were operating within a command and control centre" at the mosque. It did not give any specific toll.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সেনাবাহিনী মানুষের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছে, দেশকে অস্থিতিশীলতার হাত থেকে রক্ষা করেছে’

ড. ইউনূস বলেন, ‘সেনাবাহিনী আবারও দেশের মানুষের কাছে আস্থার প্রতীক হিসেবে স্বীকৃতি লাভ করেছে।’

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উজানের দেশগুলোকে আগে থেকে পানি ছাড়ার সময় জানাতে হবে: পরিবেশ উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে