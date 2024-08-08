Gaza City braces for fresh offensive

Israel orders residents to evacuate Beit Hanoon, Beit Lahiya areas

Israel ordered residents and displaced Palestinians to evacuate the Beit Hanoon and Beit Lahiya areas of Gaza City yesterday, as reports said a "large scale" Israeli army operation is expected to begin there soon.

"For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the centre of Gaza City," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

In a nearby Gaza City neighbourhood, Al-Tuffah, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed three Palestinians, medics said.

Later yesterday, 10 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medics said one strike killed three people on a motorcycle west of Khan Younis, while seven others were killed in tank shelling that hit a tent encampment in Abassan town, east of the city.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said that at least 39,677 people have been killed in the offensive, which entered its 11th month yesterday. The toll includes 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday evening that both Iran and Israel should avoid escalating conflict, in his most direct wording towards US ally Israel on the Middle East's spiralling tensions.

"No one should escalate this conflict. We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken told reporters.

He urged Hamas's newly appointed political chief Yahya Sinwar to accept a Gaza ceasefire.

Hamas ally Hezbollah congratulated Sinwar on his selection as the Palestinian group's new political chief following the killing last week of his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh, reports AFP.

Sinwar's appointment affirms that "the enemy... has failed to achieve its objectives" by killing Hamas leaders and officials, a Hezbollah statement said.

Separately, a rocket attack on a base in Iraq wounded seven Americans, a US official said on Tuesday, with Washington blaming an Iran-backed militia group and saying such violence will not be tolerated.

"Make no mistake, the United States will not tolerate attacks on our personnel in the region," Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told a news conference in Annapolis.

A US defence official said earlier in the day that the attack wounded five American military personnel and two contractors, all of whom are in stable condition.

A Pentagon statement on a call between Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant described the rocket fire as an "Iran-aligned militia attack on US forces" and said the two agreed that it "marked a dangerous escalation."

Israeli warplanes again broke sound barrier over Lebanon yesterday. The first sonic boom was extremely loud as heard from east Beirut's Achrafieh neighbourhood, while the second was fainter.