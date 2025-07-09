Gaza ceasefire in sight, needs time

Say Israeli officials; 78 Palestinians killed as Israeli attacks intensify across enclave

Palestinians carry a body at the site of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza, yesterday. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that a “sharp surge” in deaths and injuries in incidents around aid distribution sites in Gaza is pushing the territory’s already stretched health system past its capacity. Photo: REUTERS

Trump voices confidence that a deal can be reached

Five Israeli soldiers killed in combat in north Gaza

Netanyahu rules out a full Palestinian state

Gaps in Gaza ceasefire talks under way in Qatar between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas can be bridged but it may take more than a few days to reach a deal, Israeli officials said yesterday.

The new push by US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to halt fighting in the battered enclave has gained pace since Sunday when the warring sides began indirect talks in Doha and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set out to Washington.

Netanyahu met on Monday with US President Donald Trump, who said on the eve of their meeting that a ceasefire and hostage deal could be reached this week.

"I don't think there is a hold-up. I think things are going along very well," the US leader told reporters when asked what was preventing a peace deal.

Sitting on the opposite side of a long table from the Israeli leader, Trump said Hamas was willing to end the conflict in Gaza, which is entering its 22nd month.

"They want to meet and they want to have that ceasefire," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if clashes involving Israeli soldiers would derail talks.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who played a major role in crafting the ceasefire proposal, will travel to Doha this week to join discussions there, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

The ceasefire proposal envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals from parts of Gaza and discussions on ending the offensive entirely, reports Reuters.

Palestinian sources said on Monday that there were gaps between the sides on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu meanwhile ruled out a full Palestinian state, insisting Israel would "always" keep security control over the Gaza Strip, reports AFP. "Now, people will say it's not a complete state, it's not a state. We don't care," Netanyahu said.

Gaza's health authorities yesterday said that 78 people were killed in Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory since dawn, reports Al Jazeera.

On the ground, Israel intensified deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip, as five of its soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in an explosion in the besieged territory's north.

Israeli minister Zeev Elkin, who sits in Netanyahu's security cabinet, said that there was "a substantial chance," a ceasefire will be agreed. "Hamas wants to change a few central matters, it's not simple, but there is progress," he told Israel's public broadcaster Kan yesterday.

Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, displaced almost the entire population of more than 2 million people, sparked a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and left much of the territory in ruins.