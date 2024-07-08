Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas waiting for Israeli response

55 more Palestinians killed as Israeli offensive enters 10th month

Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, officials from the group said yesterday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the offensive in Gaza now in its tenth month.

"We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation's response," one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The three-phase plan for the Palestinian enclave was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the offensive and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Tanks raid northern areas of Rafah

Hezbollah unleashes heavy barrage in north Israel

Gaza death toll now 38,153

Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that negotiations would continue this week but has not given any detailed timeline.

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will travel to Qatar this week for negotiations, a source familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 38,153 people have been killed in the Israeli offensive now in its tenth month. The toll includes at least 55 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

The UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, called the situation in Gaza increasingly tragic, saying in a post on X, "families continue to face forced displacement, massive destruction and constant fear. Essential supplies are lacking, the heat is unbearable, diseases are spreading".

Fighting also continued to rage across Gaza yesterday, and north Israel came under rocket attack from Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Air raid sirens sent residents of 24 Israeli towns running for shelter. One person was seriously wounded, police said. Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at an army base.

In Gaza, Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in separate Israeli military strikes yesterday. An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed the Hamas-appointed deputy minister of labour in the Palestinian enclave, Hamas media reported.

Another air strike on a house in the town of Zawayda, in central Gaza, killed at least six people and wounded several others, while six others were killed in an air strike on a house in western Gaza.

Tanks deepened their raids in central and northern areas of Rafah on the southern border with Egypt. Health officials there said they had recovered three bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the eastern part of the city.

In Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, the military said its forces killed several Palestinian gunmen, and located weapons and explosives.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces in several locations across the Gaza Strip with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.