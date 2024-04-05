Gaza aid efforts dealt major blow

Israel’s attack on relief workers prompts withdrawal of agencies

Palestinian father Ashraf mourns over the bodies of his two daughters Aysal and Rashel, who were killed in an overnight Israeli air strike, at al-Najar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. Photo: AFP

The plight of starving Palestinians in Gaza is worsening as Israel's actions have deterred critical aid agencies and imposed severe constraints on essential humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

As famine looms and cases of death by starvation emerge, at least three aid providers yesterday suspended operations in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes this week killed seven workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK), an aid group that was central to a much-touted new sea corridor from Cyprus.

The killings, which included six foreign victims, caused an international uproar against Israel, reports CNN.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing," WCK founder Jose Andres wrote on X after the workers were killed.

WCK and Anera, another aid group, have said they will pause operations in Gaza following the incident. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reportedly also suspending operations.

"It is a huge blow to the humanitarian operation in Gaza," said Juliette Touma, spokesperson at the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the principal aid agency in Gaza that has itself been sidelined by Israel.

More than 33,037 Palestinians have been killed and 75,668 have been injured in Israeli offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 62 Palestinians were killed and 91 injured in the past 24 hours, it added.

US President Joe Biden was set to speak by phone with Netanyahu yesterday. A US official said Biden was likely to bring up the need for better protections for humanitarian workers and for an increase into Gaza of food shipments, reports Reuters.

Biden and Netayahu were also expected to discuss Israel's plans to send ground forces into Gaza's densely crowded far-southern city of Rafah, and Israel's wider conflict with Iran and its allies after it was blamed for a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate building in Syria's capital.

Three former Supreme Court justices have joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza.

Their call was also backed by two of the country's leading intelligence experts, who argued that Britain needed to use any leverage it could to persuade Israel, and its biggest backer the United States, to change course in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Hamas official Osama Hamdan said yesterday there has been no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks despite the movement showing flexibility.

Hamdan said Netanyahu was placing obstacles hindering both parties from reaching an agreement, and that he is "not interested" in releasing Israeli hostages.