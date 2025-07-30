Famine now ‘playing out’ in Gaza Strip

Warns global hunger monitor; 62 Palestinians killed, including 19 aid seekers

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike during their funeral in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: AFP

Israel's offensive has killed 60,000 so far: officials

UN agencies issue call to 'flood' Gaza with food aid

Israeli FM ignores int'l pressure for ceasefire

Famine is "playing out" in the Gaza Strip, a global hunger monitor said in an alert issued yesterday as international criticism of Israel intensifies over rapidly worsening conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

"The worst-case scenario of Famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip," said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) alert. "Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths."

Its alert coincided with a statement from Gaza health authorities saying Israel's military campaign had now killed more than 60,000 Palestinians.

The IPC alert does not formally classify Gaza as being in famine. Such a classification can only be made through an analysis, which the IPC said it would now conduct "without delay," reports Reuters.

"Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response. This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering," the IPC alert said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least 62 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn yesterday, including 19 aid seekers, despite "pauses" in fighting to deliver essential humanitarian aid, reports Al Jazeera online.

The United Nations food agency said that it is not getting the necessary volumes of humanitarian assistance into Gaza despite Israel issuing new measures to enable more supplies to enter the enclave.

"We have not gotten the authorisation, the permission to move in the volumes that we've requested," Ross Smith, a senior regional programme adviser at the World Food Programme's Regional Bureau for East & Central Africa said at a UN briefing in Geneva via video link.

The main UN aid agencies yesterday called for Gaza to be flooded with humanitarian assistance, warning that "time is running out" and that the Palestinian territory is "on the brink of a full-scale famine."

Israel's foreign minister yesterday rejected what he called a "distorted campaign" of international pressure for a ceasefire in the Gaza offensive and recognition of a Palestinian state.

Gideon Saar told reporters that if Israel was to halt the conflict while Hamas is still in power in Gaza and still holding hostages it would be a "tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians". "It ain't gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel," he said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was set to hold an emergency cabinet yesterday to discuss the situation in Gaza and a proposed peace plan as he comes under mounting pressure from his own party to recognise a Palestinian state.

Starmer has taken the rare step of recalling his cabinet during the summer holidays to discuss how to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza.