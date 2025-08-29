Famine in Gaza a ‘man-made crisis’

Say all UNSC members, except US; Israeli forces arrest 12 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli fire, according to medics, at Al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, August 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

All United Nations Security Council members, except the United States, on Wednesday said the famine in Gaza was a "manmade crisis" and warned that the use of starvation as a weapon of war is banned under international humanitarian law.

In a joint statement, the 14 council members called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, a substantive surge of aid throughout Gaza, and for Israel to immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on aid delivery.

"Famine in Gaza must be stopped immediately," they said. "Time is of the essence. The humanitarian emergency must be addressed without delay and Israel must reverse course."

Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine, and it will likely spread, a global hunger monitor determined last Friday. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system said 514,000 people - nearly a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza - are experiencing famine and that is due to rise to 641,000 by the end of September, reports Reuters.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Gaza on Wednesday, acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea questioned the credibility and integrity of the IPC report, saying it "doesn't pass the test on either."

"We all recognize that hunger is a real issue in Gaza and that there are significant humanitarian needs which must be met. Addressing those needs is a priority for the United States," she told the 15-member council.

Since dawn yesterday, Israeli forces arrested 12 people across the occupied West Bank, targeting journalists, reform activists, and freed prisoners amid intense raids and home invasions, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office (ASRA).