End 'non-stop nightmare' in Gaza: UN chief

Guterres visits Gaza border as Israel readies for Rafah ground assault

Photo: AFP In this aerial view, Palestinians assess the destruction of a house hit by Israeli bombardment in the northern part of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2024.

UN chief Antonio Guterres, on a visit to the doorstep of war-ravaged Gaza, today said the world has seen enough of its horrors and appealed for a ceasefire to allow in more aid.

"Palestinians in Gaza -- children, women, men -- remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare," he said on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. "I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough".

Guterres landed early today in El-Arish, the Egyptian city closest to the Gaza border.

Despite warnings that an operation in Rafah would cause mass civilian casualties and worsen the humanitarian crisis gripping Gaza after nearly six months of war between Israel and Hamas militants, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will press ahead with the attack.

But his government is under growing international pressure to ease its bombardment and ground offensive, which the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says has killed more than 32,000 people.

Large parts of the territory have been reduced to rubble and the World Food Programme on Monday said Gazans are already "starving to death", with famine projected by May in northern Gaza without urgent intervention.

Israel's most staunch ally the United States, which provides it with billions of dollars in military aid, has repeatedly blocked Gaza ceasefire resolutions at the UN Security Council.

But Washington has also become increasingly vocal about the war's impact on civilians. On Friday it tried to pass a text mentioning an "immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal", but China and Russia vetoed the US text.

Top US diplomat Anthony Blinken accused China and Russia of "cynically" blocking Washington's Security Council resolution, which linked a truce to the release of hostages.

Russia and China, along with Arab nations, said the US text was too soft on Israel and diplomatic sources said a tougher resolution was expected to be put to a vote in New York on Monday.

The Gaza health ministry, in a preliminary tally early today, reported another 67 people killed overnight.

Israeli forces continued operations in and around Gaza's biggest hospital complex, Al-Shifa, for a sixth day today.

The army said a total of more than 170 militants had been killed, more than 800 suspects questioned, and weapons found.

The "precise" operation is being conducted without harm to civilians or medical personnel, the army said.

The UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said "health workers have been among those reported arrested and detained."

Mohammed, 59, who lives a short walk from the Al-Shifa complex in Gaza City, told AFP he had seen "many bodies" in the streets, buildings on fire and tanks blocking the roads.

"I feel that Gaza has become worse than the fires of hell," he said, giving only his first name.

Netanyahu on Friday reiterated his plan to send ground troops into the southern city of Rafah.

"I hope to do that with the support of the United States, but if we need to, we will do it alone," Netanyahu told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Netanyahu has said repeatedly that a ground invasion of Rafah is the only way to root out Hamas, but global leaders have warned that an incursion would worsen an already catastrophic situation.