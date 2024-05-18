Western nations urge Israel as fighting rages in northern Gaza; 31 more Palestinians killed

Israel must comply with international law in Gaza and address the devastating humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, a group of Western nations wrote in a letter to the Israeli government seen by Reuters yesterday.

All countries belonging to the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies, apart from the United States, signed the letter, along with Australia, South Korea, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The five-page letter comes as Israeli forces bear down on the southern Gaza city of Rafah as part of its drive to eradicate Hamas, despite warnings this could result in mass casualties in an area where displaced civilians have found shelter.

S Africa case at ICJ 'totally divorced' from facts: Israel

Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier: US

Death toll in enclave rises to 35,303

"In exerting its right to defend itself, Israel must fully comply with international law, including international humanitarian law," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces battled Hamas fighters in the narrow alleyways of Jabalia in northern Gaza yesterday in some of the fiercest engagements since they returned to the area a week ago, while in the south Hamas members attacked tanks massing around Rafah.

Residents said Israeli armour had thrust as far as the market at the heart of Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps, and that bulldozers were demolishing homes and shops in the path of the advance.

As fighting raged in the north and south of the territory, the US military said trucks carrying humanitarian assistance had started moving ashore from a temporary pier in Gaza yesterday morning.

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Israel yesterday hit back at allegations from South Africa that it has escalated a campaign of "genocide" with its military operation in Rafah.

"There is a tragic war going on but there is no genocide," its lawyer Gilad Noam told the International Court of Justice, arguing the accusations are "completely divorced from the facts".

At least 35,303 Palestinians have been killed and 79,261 have been wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. The toll includes at least 31 deaths over the past 24 hours, it said.

Israeli tanks and warplanes bombarded parts of Rafah yesterday, while the armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they were firing anti-tank missiles and mortars at forces massing to the east, southeast and inside the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The UNRWA, the main UN aid agency for Palestinians, said that since the military offensive on Rafah started on May 6, more than 630,000 people have been forced to flee Rafah.

"Many have sought refuge in Deir al-Balah, which is now unbearably overcrowded with dire conditions," it added. Deir al-Balah, up the coast from Rafah to the north, is the only other city in Gaza yet to be assaulted by Israeli forces.