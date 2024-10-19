Chance encounter led to the killing of Hamas chief

The Israeli military announced the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar after a group of soldiers killed him in a chance encounter in southern Gaza's Rafah.

Sinwar became Israel's most wanted man after the October 7, 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

His death represents a massive blow to the Palestinian militant movement that has waged a war with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip for more than a year now.

Here is what we know about the killing of Israel's most wanted man.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

According to the Israeli military, Sinwar met his end at the hands of a routine patrol on Wednesday.

It said a group of soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) was moving through the city of Rafah when it came across three Palestinian militants.

Israeli media and military officials said there was no prior intelligence pointing to Sinwar's presence in the area.

"Sinwar hid in places that our forces have explored over a long period of time," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a briefing Thursday.

"The forces identified three terrorists who were going from home to home on the run," Hagari said.

As the soldiers chased them, Sinwar split from the other two, public broadcaster Kan reported.

A tank fired at a building in which two of the militants hid, while Sinwar took cover in another house, it said.

"Sinwar ran away alone into one of the buildings and our forces scanned the area with a drone," Hagari said.

Drone footage released by the military showed Sinwar covered in dust sitting in an armchair staring down a drone as the device entered the house devastated by strikes.

The grainy footage showed Sinwar alone with one hand severely injured and his head covered in a traditional scarf, throwing a stick at the approaching drone during his final moments.

"We identified him as a terrorist inside a building and we shot into the building and we entered to scan the area. We found him with a gun and 40 thousand shekels ($10,750)," said Hagari.

FORENSIC LAB FINDINGS

Unverified images circulating online showed Israeli soldiers circled around the mangled corpse of a man resembling Sinwar who appeared to have suffered a severe head wound.

The man was wearing a chunky watch and surrounded by rubble.

The military conducted immediate DNA testing along with dental examinations and other forensic enquiries that helped confirm Sinwar's identity.

Later on Thursday, Sinwar's body was brought to a laboratory in Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

The initial findings described Sinwar's physical condition as "good even though he had spent a long time in tunnels," Kan reported.

NO HOSTAGES

Sinwar had not been seen in public since the war erupted with the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military and media regularly claimed he was hiding deep in the warren of tunnels under Gaza, while images released by the army showed CCTV footage of a man exiting from a tunnel it claimed was Sinwar.

There were also reports that Sinwar had surrounded himself with several hostages who were seized by militants during the October 7 onslaught.

But when Sinwar was finally cornered and killed, there were no captives by his side.

"In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area," a military statement said on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the killing of Sinwar and said his death could be the "beginning of the end" of the conflict.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant remained defiant in the wake of the killing, saying Israel would "pursue every terrorist and eliminate them" and bring back the hostages still held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Hamas vowed it would not release the hostages it seized during its October 7 attack on Israel until the Gaza war ends, as it mourned the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

His killing so soon after the death of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in July also begs the question of who might succeed him.