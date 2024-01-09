Blinken tells Israel to avoid civilian harm as he seeks 'way forward'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today urged Israel's leaders to avoid civilian harm in Gaza and maintain a path towards the creation of Palestinian state, at meetings with Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

Blinken, who toured Israel's Arab neighbours for talks on plans for the future governance of Gaza and integration in the Middle East, said earlier he would be discussing the "way forward" in the war during the meetings.

Blinken met one-on-one with Netanyahu at Tel Aviv's Kirya military base and then with the war cabinet formed in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas.

Israel launched an air and ground assault on the enclave of Gaza in response that has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Repeating the Biden administration's support for Israel's right to prevent a repeat of the attacks, Blinken "stressed the importance of avoiding further civilian harm and protecting civilian infrastructure in Gaza," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

As well as trying to tamp down regional tensions, the US top diplomat has been discussing plans for the future governance of Gaza, which could involve Israel's Muslim-majority neighbours.

Blinken said on Monday in Saudi Arabia before that regional states wanted integration with Israel but only if plans to normalise relations included a "practical pathway" to a future Palestinian state.

Blinken earlier met Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Israel Katz. He told Katz there were opportunities for regional integration and connectivity "but we have to get through this very challenging moment".

In the meetings with Netanyahu, Blinken "reiterated the need to ensure lasting, sustainable peace for Israel and the region, including by the realization of a Palestinian state," Miller said.

Several dozen protesters gathered outside the hotel where Blinken was having meetings and called for a ceasefire to secure the release of hostages.