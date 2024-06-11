Blinken in Middle East to push Gaza ceasefire

Hamas sticks to its conditions for accepting any proposal for truce; 40 more Palestinians killed

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Middle East yesterday hoping to deliver the ceasefire that President Joe Biden proposed last month, in an all-out push by Washington to secure an end to the Gaza offensive.

Ahead of his arrival, both sides doubled down on hardline positions that have scuppered all previous attempts to end the fighting, while Israel pressed on with assaults in central and southern Gaza, among the bloodiest of the offensive.

"We are committed to total victory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office, quoting remarks he made on Sunday to relatives of Israelis killed in Gaza.

UNSC to vote on Biden's plan for ceasefire

Tanks thrust deeper towards the north in Rafah

Gaza death toll rises to 37,124

Hamas, for its part, said Washington must push its ally Israel to halt the fighting.

Speaking after meeting Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on the first stop on his trip yesterday, Blinken said Hamas was the only side that had yet to agree to Biden's ceasefire proposal, which Washington says Israel has already accepted.

"My message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region, is if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken told reporters before departing Egypt to visit Israel.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements, however, yesterday said that they were sticking to their conditions for accepting any proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council was scheduled to vote later yesterday on the US-drafted resolution backing a proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has now entered its ninth month. At least 37,124 Palestinians have been killed and 84,712 have been injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement yesterday. Some 40 Palestinians were killed and 218 injured in the previous 24 hours, the ministry added.

In Rafah, the city on the southern edge of Gaza where Israel launched an offensive last month in defiance of White House pleas, residents said yesterday tanks thrust deeper towards the north in the early hours of the morning. They were on the edge of Shaboura, one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods at the heart of the city, a Hamas stronghold.

Around half of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people had been sheltering in Rafah before last month's assault, and a million have had to flee again.

Since last week, Israel has also launched a large-scale assault in the central Gaza Strip, around the small city of Deir al-Balah, the last popuation centre yet to be stormed. Yesterday, residents said the Israelis had pulled back from some areas there but were keeping up air strikes and shelling.

Residents in Nuseirat north of Deir al-Balah were still clearing debris after Israel freed four hostages in a massive raid there on Saturday.