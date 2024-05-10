Biden threatens to withhold arms supply to Israel

Again warns against launching offensive on Rafah; 80,000 Palestinians flee the southern Gaza city

Israeli tanks and warplanes bombarded areas of Rafah yesterday, Palestinian residents said, after US President Joe Biden vowed to withhold weapons from Israel if its forces launch a major invasion of the southern Gaza city.

As ceasefire talks continued in Cairo, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their fighters fired anti-tank rockets and mortars at Israeli tanks massed on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Residents and medics in Rafah, the biggest urban area in Gaza not yet overrun by Israeli ground forces, said an Israeli attack by a mosque killed at least three people and wounded others in the eastern Brazil neighbourhood.

On the city's eastern edge, residents said a helicopter opened fire, while drones hovered above houses in several areas, some close to rooftops.

Israel says Hamas members are hiding in Rafah, where the population has been swelled by hundreds of thousands of Gazans seeking refuge from bombardments elsewhere in the coastal enclave, and it needs to eliminate them for its own security.

One of the displaced, Mohammad Abder-Rahman, said he feared the Israeli bombardments presaged an invasion of the city.

"It reminds me of what happened before Israeli tanks stormed our residential areas in Gaza City, heavy bombardment usually allows tanks to roll towards places they intend to invade," the 42-year-old told Reuters via a messaging app.

Ceasefire talks in Egypt's capital made some headway but no deal was reached, according to two Egyptian security sources. "Over the past few hours, we've been adjusting and adding and deleting points based on consultations with both sides," one of the sources said.

A man stands before a charred building that is still on fire in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City yesterday amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Palestinian. Photo: AFP

The Hamas delegation left for Doha for consultations, blaming Israel for the lack of agreement so far.

Biden, who says Israel has not produced a convincing plan to safeguard civilians in Rafah, issued his starkest warning yet against a full ground invasion.

"I made it clear that if they go into Rafah, ... I'm not supplying the weapons," Biden told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.

Israeli tanks seized the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, cutting off a vital aid route and forcing 80,000 people to flee the city since Monday, according to the United Nations.

"The toll on these families is unbearable. Nowhere is safe," the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said in a post on X. An Israeli military statement on Gaza operations yesterday morning did not refer to Rafah.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 34,904 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during the offensive. The tally includes at least 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Israel's United Nations ambassador Gilad Erdan said the US decision to pause some weapons deliveries to Israel would significantly impair the country's ability to neutralise Hamas' power, according to Israeli public radio.

But Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Israel's "enemies and friends" it would do whatever necessary achieve its aims in Gaza, underlining the scale of the standoff.

Israel kept up tank and aerial strikes across Gaza and tanks advanced in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City in the north, forcing hundreds of families to flee, residents said.

The Israeli military said it was securing Zeitoun, starting with a series of intelligence-based aerial strikes on approximately 25 "terror targets".