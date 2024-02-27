Israel's attack on Palestine
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:16 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:35 PM

Israel's attack on Palestine

Israel would halt Gaza 'activities' during Ramadan under ceasefire deal: Biden

Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:16 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:35 PM
US President Joe Biden said Monday that Israel had agreed that it would halt its Gaza offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan under a ceasefire deal that is being negotiated.

"Ramadan's coming up and there's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," Biden said in an interview with late-night comic Seth Meyers on the US network NBC.

