Australia says Israeli information on death of aid worker 'not sufficient'

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Saturday that information from Israel about the death of an Australian aid worker during an air strike on Gaza was "not sufficient".

After being briefed by Israeli authorities, Australia had "made clear that we have not yet received sufficient information to satisfy our expectations," Wong told reporters after Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom was killed. The Australian was among seven aid workers killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

