Says Hamas health ministry

A destroyed mosque is seen following Israeli bombardments over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Photo: AFP

Predawn Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed "around 100" people on Monday, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said in a statement.

The statement revised upward the ministry's earlier toll of 52 people killed in the strikes on the city along the Egyptian border.