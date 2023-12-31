Another 100 Gazans killed on New Year’s Eve

Israeli strikes killed more than 100 Palestinians in the last 24 hours in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the offensive on the enclave will last for "many months".

At least 100 Palestinians were killed and 286 wounded in overnight bombing in Gaza City, said the health ministry in Gaza.

"After the explosion we arrived at the scene of the strike and saw martyrs everywhere," said one local man after a building was hit. "Children are still missing, we can't find them."

The Israeli army reported killing around a dozen enemy fighters in multiple ground battles, air and tank strikes and said it had located Hamas tunnels, and explosives planted in a kindergarten.

As heavy combat raged on, 85 percent of besieged Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, according to the UN, which warns of the growing risk of hunger and disease as desperate families shelter in makeshift tents against the winter cold.

The world has for months watched on in horror as the Israeli offensive has destroyed or damaged more than 60 percent of Gaza's infrastructures since it began on October 7.

At least 21,822 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed, according to the health ministry.

More than 55,000 people have been injured, it said, at a time when most Gaza hospitals are either out of service or damaged and overwhelmed.

As the war has raged, UN chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the "epic human suffering" and "collective punishment" of Palestinian civilians.

He and other world leaders have repeatedly called for a ceasefire while Israel has vowed to push on with the offensive.

Netanyahu stressed again that "the war will continue for many months until Hamas is eliminated and the hostages are returned".

On Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel must take full control of the Gaza Strip border corridor with Egypt to ensure a "demilitarisation" of the area.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said: "The Philadelphi Corridor - or to put it more correctly, the southern closing point (of Gaza) - must be in our hands. It must be shut. It is clear that any other arrangement would not ensure the demilitarisation that we seek."

He did not elaborate. If accomplished, such a move would mark a de facto reversal of Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza, placing the enclave under exclusive Israeli control after years being run by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Inside Gaza, Palestinian families -- many pushed into the territory's far south as the battlefront draws ever closer -- are praying for a respite from the war.

"We were hoping that 2024 would arrive under better auspices and that we would be able to celebrate the new year at home with our families," said Mahmoud Abou Shahma, 33, in a camp in Rafah near Egypt.

"We hope that the war will end and that we will be able to return to our homes and live in peace."

Amid the Gaza war, violence has also flared in the occupied West Bank, and between Israel and some of its regional enemies, an alliance of Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.