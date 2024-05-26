Israel's attack on Palestine
Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza via Kerem Shalom crossing: media

Photo: AFP

Aid trucks from Egypt began entering the Gaza Strip on Sunday through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, state-linked media Al-Qahera News reported.

A total of "200 trucks" had moved from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, which has been shut since early May when Israel seized the Palestinian side of the terminal, to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Al-Qahera News did not specify how many trucks had made their way through inspection into besieged Gaza, but said "four fuel trucks" had already crossed and were heading to hospitals.

