875 killed near Gaza aid sites in 6 weeks

Says UN rights office; one in 10 children malnourished

A Palestinian man mourns while holding the shrouded body of a child killed in overnight Israeli strikes, inside the morgue of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: AFP

11 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling, air strikes

EU says Israel not yet fully implementing aid deal

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida: report

The UN rights office said yesterday it had recorded at least 875 killings within the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and convoys run by other relief groups, including the United Nations.

The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, while the remaining 201 were killed on the routes of other aid convoys, reports Reuters.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led fighters loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.

The UNRWA, meanwhile, warned yesterday that one in ten children screened in clinics run by the United Nations refugee agency in Gaza is malnourished.

"Our health teams are confirming that malnutrition rates are increasing in Gaza, especially since the siege was tightened more than four months ago on the second of March," UNRWA's Director of Communications, Juliette Touma, told reporters in Geneva via a video link from Amman, Jordan.

EU aid chief Hadja Lahbib said yesterday that Israel has taken some positive steps but is not yet fully implementing an agreement with the European Union to increase humanitarian aid supplies in Gaza.

Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that the flow of aid into Gaza has not increased despite an agreement last week between Israel and the European Union that should have had that result.

In the ground, at least 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza since dawn, sources in Gaza hospitals told Al Jazeera yesterday.

"Palestinians woke up to endless explosions, artillery shelling and air strikes, especially in Shujayea and Jabalia", Hind Khoudary from Deir el-Balah said.

"These areas are where Israeli forces just issued an evacuation threat, calling Palestinians in the eastern Gaza City to evacuate to the western part where most Palestinians are currently displaced," she said.

In a separate development, Syrian state media reported that the Israeli military struck the southern Syrian city of Sweida yesterday, as Syrian government forces entered the Druze-majority city to end deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

SANA said that an "Israeli occupation aircraft" targeted the city of Sweida. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had warned Damascus on Monday not to target the Druze after striking tanks in Sweida province.

The southern city had been under the control of armed factions from the Druze minority, whose religious leaders said they had approved the deployment of Damascus's troops and called on fighters to hand over their weapons.

A curfew was imposed on the southern city in a bid to halt the violence, which erupted at the weekend and has since spread across Sweida governorate.

Government forces said they intervened to separate the two sides but ended up taking control of several Druze areas around Sweida, an AFP correspondent reported.

Military columns were seen advancing toward Sweida yesterday morning, with heavy artillery deployed nearby.