798 killed near Gaza aid hubs in six weeks

Says UN; UNRWA chief accuses Israel of turning Gaza into ‘graveyard of children’

No way out. Their choice is between 2 deaths: starvation or being [shot] at. The most cruel & machiavellian scheme to kill, in total impunity. — Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA chief

The UN rights office yesterday said it had recorded at least 798 killings within the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and near convoys run by other relief groups.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.

After the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians trying to reach the GHF's aid hubs in zones where Israeli forces operate, the United Nations has called its aid model "inherently unsafe" and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards.

"(From May 27) up until the seventh of July, we've recorded 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 183 presumably on the route of aid convoys," UN rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva.

The GHF, which began distributing food packages in Gaza at the end of May after Israel lifted an 11-week-old aid blockade, told Reuters the UN figures were "false and misleading". It has repeatedly denied that deadly incidents have occurred at its sites.

"The fact is the most deadly attacks on aid sites have been linked to UN convoys," a GHF spokesperson said.

The Israeli army said it was reviewing recent mass casualties and that it had sought to minimise friction between Palestinians and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) by installing fences and signs and opening additional routes.

The OHCHR said it based its figures on a range of sources such as information from hospitals in Gaza, cemeteries, families, Palestinian health authorities, NGOs and its partners on the ground.

Most of the injuries to Palestinians in the vicinity of aid distribution hubs recorded by the OHCHR since May 27 were gunshot wounds, Shamdasani said.

"We've raised concerns about atrocity crimes having been committed and the risk of further atrocity crimes being committed where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food," she said.

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), has accused Israel of engineering the "most cruel and Machiavellian scheme to kill" in Gaza, in an outraged response to the killing of nine children who were in line for food supplements.

In a post on social media platform X, Lazzarini said that Gaza had become "the graveyard" of children [and] starving people".

"No way out. Their choice is between 2 deaths: starvation or being [shot] at," he said. "The most cruel & machiavellian scheme to kill, in total impunity."

The international community's norms and values were "being buried" in Gaza, he said, warning that inaction would "bring more chaos".

Lazzarini was reacting to the Israeli military's killing of 15 people, including nine children and four women, as they waited in line for nutritional supplements in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed 18 people yesterday, including 10 who were waiting for aid in the south of the war-ravaged territory.

Gaza civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir said that 10 people were shot by Israeli forces while waiting for supplies in the Al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah, where there are regular reports of deadly fire on aid seekers.

The civil defence reported six more people killed in four separate Israeli air strikes in the area of Khan Yunis, in the south of the territory.

Two drone strikes around Gaza City in the north killed two more people, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

There was no immediate comment on the latest strikes from the Israeli military, which has recently expanded its operations across Gaza.