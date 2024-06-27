60 Palestinians killed as Israeli forces pound Gaza

Israeli forces pounded several areas in north and south Gaza yesterday, and residents reported fierce fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Residents said fighting intensified in the Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood in western Rafah, where tanks were also trying to force their way north amid heavy clashes. The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Since early May, ground fighting has focused on Rafah, abutting Egypt on Gaza's southern edge, where around half of the enclave's 2.3 million people had been sheltering after fleeing other areas. Most have since had to flee again.

Medics said two Palestinians were killed in one Israeli missile strike in Rafah earlier yesterday.

The Israeli military said in a statement its forces killed a Hamas member who had been involved in the smuggling of weapons through the border between Rafah and Egypt. It said jets struck dozens of Hamas targets in Rafah overnight, including fighters, military structures and tunnel shafts, reports Reuters.

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, an Israeli air strike destroyed a house, killing four Palestinians and wounding several others, medics said.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said yesterday that at least 37,718 people have been killed during more than eight months of offensive. The toll includes at least 60deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

More than eight months into the offensive, international mediation backed by the US has failed to yield a ceasefire agreement. Hamas says any deal must bring an end to the offensive and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel says it will accept only temporary pauses in fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinians complained of a severe lack of food and soaring prices, and health officials said thousands of children were suffering from malnutrition that has already killed at least 30 since October 7.

"There is only flour and canned food, there is nothing else to eat, no vegetables, no meat, and no milk. I have lost over 25 kilos of my weight," said Abu Mustafa, who lives in Gaza City, with his family.

Meanwhile, President Tayyip Erdogan said yestersday that Turkey stood in solidarity with Lebanon in light of growing tensions with Israel and called on regional countries to also support Beirut.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to spread the Gaza offensive to the region and that this would lead to a "catastrophe", adding the Western support for Israel was "pitiful".