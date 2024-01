Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Israel Defence Forces

A total of 24,448 Palestinians have been killed and 61,504 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some 163 Palestinians were killed and 350 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.