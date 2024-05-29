21 killed as Israeli tanks hit tent camp west of Rafah

Say Gaza health officials; Spain, Ireland, Norway officially recognise Palestinian statehood

Israeli strikes on a tent camp in an evacuation area west of Rafah killed at least 21 Palestinians yesterday, Gaza health authorities said, and tanks advanced to the centre of the southern Gaza city for the first time after a night of heavy bombardment.

Two days after an Israeli airstrike on another camp stirred global condemnation, Gaza emergency services said four tank shells hit a cluster of tents in Al-Mawasi, a coastal area that Israel had advised civilians in Rafah to move to for safety.

At least 12 of the dead were women, according to medical officials in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave. An Israeli military spokesperson said: "As of this time, we are not aware of this incident."

Israeli tanks reach centre of Rafah

Around 1m fled Rafah in 3 weeks: UNRWA

Death toll in Gaza rises to 36,096

In central Rafah, tanks and armoured vehicles mounted with machineguns were spotted near Al-Awda mosque, witnesses told Reuters. The Israeli military said its forces continued to operate in the Rafah area, without commenting on reported advances into the city centre.

International unease over Israel's three-week-old Rafah offensive has turned to outrage after an attack on Sunday set off a blaze in a tent camp in a western district of the city, killing at least 45 people.

At Algeria's request, the UN Security Council was scheduled to hold an urgent closed-door session later yesterday to discuss the situation in Rafah.

Global leaders voiced horror at the fire in a designated "humanitarian zone" of Rafah where families uprooted by fighting elsewhere had sought shelter, and urged the implementation of a World Court order last week for a halt to Israel's assault.

In a diplomatic move purportedly aimed at reining in the violence, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognised a Palestinian state yesterday.

The three countries have said they hope their decision will accelerate efforts towards securing a ceasefire in Israel's offensive in Gaza, now in its eighth month, that has reduced much of the densely populated territory to rubble.

The health ministry in Gaza said yesterday that at least 36,096 Palestinians have been killed in the territory during the offensive. The toll includes at least 46 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Residents said Rafah's Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, the scene of Sunday's night-time strike in which tents and shelters were set ablaze as families settled down to sleep, was still being bombarded.

Around one million people - many repeatedly displaced by shifting waves of the offensive - have fled the Israeli offensive in Rafah since early May, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported yesterday.

A video obtained by Reuters showed families on the move again, carrying their belongings through Rafah's shattered streets, their weary children trailing behind them.