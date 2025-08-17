1,760 aid seekers killed in Gaza since late May

Says UN; report says Israel in talks to resettle Gazans in South Sudan

Palestinians amid the debris after an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City yesterday. Photo: Reuters

At least 25 more killed amid intensified offensive

11 deaths from starvation reported in last 24 hours

Qatar, OIC, 31 Arab countries condemn Netanyahu's 'greater Israel vision'

The UN human rights office said that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

On August 1, it reported 1,373 deaths of aid seekers.

The update came as Gaza's civil defence agency said at least 25 people were killed by Israeli fire yesterday.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry yesterday said at least eleven people, including a child, died in Gaza due to starvation in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures bring the total number of hunger-related deaths in the territory to 251, Director-General of Gaza's Health Ministry Munir al-Bursh told Al Jazeera.

He said that 40,000 infants in the territory were suffering from severe malnutrition amid critical food shortages caused by Israel's war and restrictions on aid into Gaza.

On Wednesday, the chief of staff of the Israeli military said plans had been approved for a new offensive in Gaza, aimed at defeating Hamas and freeing all the remaining hostages.

The military intends to take control of Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, some of the most densely populated parts of the territory, which has been devastated by more than 22 months of war.

In recent days, Gaza City residents have told AFP of more frequent air strikes targeting residential areas, while earlier this week Hamas denounced "aggressive" Israeli ground incursions in the area.

The Israeli government's plans to expand the war have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

Arab and world leaders have rejected the idea of moving Gaza's population to any country. Palestinians say that would be like another "Nakba" (catastrophe) when hundreds of thousands fled or were forced out during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948.

Qatar yesterday said that it, along with 31 Arab and Islamic countries, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements regarding what he called "Greater Israel".

Qatar's Foreign Ministry, in a statement posted on X, said the Israeli PM's comments "represent a gross disregard and a blatant and dangerous violation of the rules of international law and the foundations of stable international relations".

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Meanwhile, three sources told Reuters that South Sudan and Israel are discussing a deal to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza in the troubled African nation.

The sources, who have knowledge of the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity, said no agreement had been reached, but talks between South Sudan and Israel were ongoing.

The plan, if carried further, would envisage people moving from an enclave to a nation in the heart of Africa riven by years of political and ethnically-driven violence.

Netanyahu's office and Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the information from the three sources.

The three sources said the prospect of resettling Palestinians in South Sudan was raised during meetings between Israeli officials and South Sudanese Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba when he visited the country last month.