17,000 kids suffer from malnutrition in Gaza

Says aid agency; Israeli strikes kill 72 Palestinians across the enclave in 24 hours

Surgeries postponed due to shortage of medical supplies

549 killed by Israeli forces near aid distribution sites in a month

US approves $30m in funding for Israeli-backed aid group

A director from the aid agency Medical Relief in Gaza said yesterday that the situation in the enclave is deteriorating, with 17,000 children suffering from malnutrition.

"We expect a large number of children to die from malnutrition unless a serious intervention occurs," he said.

"Pressure must be put on the occupation to allow the entry of baby milk and medicine," the official said, adding that "many surgeries have been postponed due to a shortage of staff, medical supplies, and medicine."

At least 72 people have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported yesterday, citing hospital sources.

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces over the past four weeks while attempting to access humanitarian aid.

An additional 4,066 have been injured at or near aid distribution sites operated by the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

This came as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday became the most prominent European leader to describe the situation in Gaza as a "genocide", reports AFP.

Meanwhile, the United States said Thursday it has approved its first direct funding for a controversial Israeli-supported relief effort in the Gaza Strip and urged other countries to follow suit.

"We have approved funding for $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. And we call on other countries to also support the GHF, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and its critical work," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters.

Israel starting in March blocked deliveries of food and other crucial supplies into Gaza for more than two months, leading to warnings of famine in the territory widely flattened by Israeli bombing since the October 7, 2023.

Major aid groups and the United Nations have refused to work with the GHF, saying it violates basic humanitarian principles by coordinating delivery with troops.

Asked about the criticism of the operation, Pigott said the group has distributed 46 million meals so far, which is "absolutely incredible" and "should be applauded."

"From day one, we said we are open to creative solutions that securely provide aid to those in Gaza and protects Israel," Pigott said.

The financial support to the GHF is part of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio's "pursuit of peace in the region," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later on Thursday he saw an opportunity to "enlarge peace accords" after the end of a 12-day war against Iran.

"As well as the freeing of our hostages and victory over Hamas, a window of opportunity has opened" for broader peace accords, Netanyahu said in his video. "We must not miss it. We must not lose a single day."