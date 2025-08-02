1,373 Gaza aid seekers killed since late May

Says UN rights office

Demonstrators lift placards and chant slogans during an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv on July 31, 2025, calling for a stop to the war in Gaza, and for the release of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Photo: AFP/Jack GUEZ

The UN human rights office said yesterday that 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while waiting for aid in the shortage-stricken Gaza Strip since late May, most of them by the Israeli military.

"In total, since 27 May, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food; 859 in the vicinity of (US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 514 along the routes of food convoys," the UN agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

"Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," it added.

In a separate statement, Human Rights Watch yesterday accused Israeli forces operating outside US-backed aid centres in Gaza of routinely killing Palestinian civilians seeking food, as well as using starvation as a weapon of war.

"US-backed Israeli forces and private contractors have put in place a flawed, militarised aid distribution system that has turned aid distributions into regular bloodbaths," said Belkis Wille, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch.

After nearly 22 months of Israeli offensive in Gaza, the Palestinian territory is slipping into famine and civilians are starving to death, according to a UN-mandated expert report.

In the ground, Gaza's civil defence agency said 22 people were killed by Israeli gunfire and air strikes yesterday, including two who were waiting near an aid distribution site.

A woman collects spilled flour from the ground as Palestinians receive aid from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that five people were killed in a strike near the southern city of Khan Yunis, and four more in a separate strike on a vehicle in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah.

Israel's defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, COGAT, said yesterday that more than 200 trucks of aid had been collected and distributed by the UN and international organisations the previous day.

The UN says Gaza requires at least 500 trucks of aid per day.

COGAT added that four tankers of fuel for the UN had entered the Palestinian territory, and that 43 pallets of aid were airdropped in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff and US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, have visited aid distribution sites in Gaza.

Martin Griffiths, the UN's former under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said while the visit is "likely to be choreographed", it's still an "important form of witness".

"I'm glad that they're going," Griffiths, now the director of Mediation Group International, told Al Jazeera.

"Maybe they will see things that are unexpected. I can't imagine because we've seen so much. But I don't see it leading to a major change," he added.