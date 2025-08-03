1 in 3 Gazans going days without food

Says Unicef; 98 more people, including 39 aid seekers, killed

Palestinians receive lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City yesterday. The World Health Organisation warned on July 27 that malnutrition was reaching “alarming levels” in Gaza. Photo: AFP

Seven more deaths reported in Gaza due to malnutrition

Israel says no stop in fighting until captives released

US envoy Witkoff visits the Gaza aid operation

Gaza faces a grave risk of famine, with one in three people going days without food, the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) has warned.

Unicef also urged the international community to act swiftly as conditions continue to deteriorate due to Israel's genocidal war.

The statement came as the Palestinian Health Ministry yesterday said at least 98 people were killed and 1,079 wounded by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

The figure includes 39 people killed while waiting for food aid.

With that, the death toll from the attacks since October 2023 has gone up to 60,430, with 148,722 wounded.

"Today, more than 320,000 young children are at risk of acute malnutrition," Ted Chaiban, Unicef's deputy executive director for humanitarian action and supply operations, said in a statement on Friday following a recent trip to Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

He said the malnutrition indicator in Gaza has "exceeded the famine threshold".

"Today, I want to keep the focus on Gaza, because it's in Gaza where the suffering is most acute and where children are dying at an unprecedented rate," he said.

"We are at a crossroads, and the choices made now will determine whether tens of thousands of children live or die."

Meanwhile, the director of Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital said that hospitals in Gaza have documented seven deaths, including a child, as a result of starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of Palestinians who have died due to malnutrition and starvation since Israel began its war on the Palestinian enclave to 169, including 93 children.

Ahmed al-Najjar, a journalist and resident of Gaza who is sheltering in Khan Younis, says Palestinians in the besieged territory are faced with "tragedy and torment" amid Israeli bombardment, forced starvation and a complete feeling of insecurity.

"With the cats away, the mice will play – except that it's not just a mouse, but an engineered Israeli genocidal chaos," he told Al Jazeera, stressing that safety is "nowhere to be found" in Gaza.

"We are not just referring to the fact of constant fear of the Israeli bombs being dropped on our heads, but the fact that there is a total security and power vacuum that leaves us here unsure and uncertain of our own safety," al-Najjar said.

He described that even walking in the street and going to buy a bag of flour or some other basic necessity makes people feel uncertain whether they will be able to return home safely.

In March, Israel blocked food aid from entering Gaza. It eased the blockade in late May, after which the controversial Israel- and United States-backed GHF took over aid distribution in Gaza.

But GHF has been accused of grave rights violations and the targeting of civilians. The UN says more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed trying to get food from the GHF's aid hubs.

Many have been purposefully shot by Israeli soldiers or US security contractors hired by GHF, according to testimonies from whistleblowers published in the media.

With starvation across the Strip spreading, international outcry over images of emaciated children and increasing reports of hunger-related deaths pressured Israel to let more aid into the Gaza Strip earlier this week.

The Israeli military last week began a daily "tactical pause" of its military operations in parts of Gaza and established new aid corridors.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, also travelled to Gaza on Friday to inspect the GHF aid distribution site, together with Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel.

Several Western and Arab governments began carrying out aid airdrops in Gaza earlier this week, to feed more than two million inhabitants. But aid agencies have said they are deeply sceptical that airdrops could deliver enough food safely to tackle a deepening hunger crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel's top general has warned that there will be no respite in fighting in Gaza if negotiations fail to quickly secure the release of hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

"I estimate that in the coming days we will know whether we can reach an agreement for the release of our hostages," said Eyal Zamir, according to an Israeli army statement.

"If not, the combat will continue without rest."

The Israeli army says 49 captives remain in Gaza, of which only 22 are believed to be alive.