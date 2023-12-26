UN 'gravely concerned' by Israeli strikes on central Gaza

A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on December 26, 2023. Photo: AFP

The United Nations said today it was "gravely concerned" by Israel's continued bombardment of the central Gaza Strip and urged Israeli forces to take all available measures to protect civilians.

The UN Human Rights Office said all attacks had to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces," rights office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement.

"It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah."

The health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli air strike killed at least 70 people on Sunday at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. AFP was unable to independently verify that toll.

The Hamas group reported 50 strikes in central areas early on Monday, including in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Magango said the death toll from such strikes came amid "a deepening and already catastrophic humanitarian situation".

He said roads to the camps had been damaged, "obstructing relief aid from reaching those in need, and shelters and hospitals still minimally operating are critically overcrowded and under-resourced".

"We restate our warning that all attacks must strictly adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including distinction, proportionality and precaution in attack," said Magango.

"Israeli forces must take all measures available to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of the full range of their international humanitarian law obligations."

Israel's military said Tuesday it had struck more than 100 targets in 24 hours, including military sites and tunnel shafts in central Jabalia and Khan Yunis in the south, as heavy ground combat continued.