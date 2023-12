Says Palestinian health ministry

Smoke billows over the southern Lebanese village of Meiss El-Jabbal near the border with Israel following Israeli bombardment on December 26, 2023, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. Photo: AFP

An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded early Wednesday, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.

"Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem," the ministry said in a short statement.