No difference between Netanyahu and Hitler: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that there was "no difference" between Benjamin Netanyahu and Adolf Hitler as he stepped up his attacks on the Israeli leader over the war in Gaza.

"There is no difference between the actions of Netanyahu and Hitler," he said during a ceremony in the capital in Ankara.

"He (Netanyahu) is richer than Hitler. All kind of support comes from the West and the United States," Erdogan added.

The Turkish leader has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the scale of death and destruction caused by its response to Hamas' October 7 cross-border attack.

He has branded Israel a "terrorist state", Netanyahu "the butcher of Gaza" while calling Hamas "a liberation group".

Netanyahu lashed out at Erdogan's remarks.

"Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Accusing Erdogan of praising and hosting Hamas leaders, Netanyahu defended Israel's military operation in Gaza.

Israel's army is "fighting to eliminate the most abhorrent and brutal terrorist organisation in the world," he said, referring to Hamas, adding that the group had "committed crimes against humanity".