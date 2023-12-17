Netanyahu hints new negotiations under way to recover Gaza hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet minister Benny Gantz, speaks during a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hint on Saturday that new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after his chief of Mossad intelligence met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating with Hamas.

In a news conference, Netanyahu said Israel's offensive in Gaza helped clinch a partial hostage-release deal in November. "The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing," he said.