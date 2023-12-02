Israel's attack on Gaza
Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:52 PM

Israel's attack on Gaza

Hamas government says Gaza toll rises to 240

Sat Dec 2, 2023 12:50 PM
Photo: AFP

The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip said Saturday that 240 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since a pause in the fighting expired on Friday.

Another 650 people had been injured in "hundreds of air strikes, artillery and navy bombardments, everywhere in the Gaza Strip", it said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces had "particularly targeted Khan Yunis, where dozens of houses were destroyed with their inhabitants inside".

