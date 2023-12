People gather outside the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo: AFP

Hamas's Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the group's war with Israel in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

Haniyeh arrived "in the Egyptian capital Cairo to hold discussions with Egyptian officials over the developments of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on the Gaza Strip and other matters", the group said in a statement.