Israel's attack on Gaza
AFP
Sun Dec 10, 2023 04:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 04:26 PM

Gaza war having 'catastrophic' health impact: WHO chief

AFP
Sun Dec 10, 2023 04:24 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 04:26 PM
Photo: AFP

The war between Israel and Hamas is having a catastrophic impact on health in the Gaza Strip, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday.

"The impact of the conflict on health is catastrophic" and health workers are doing an impossible job in unimaginable conditions, the UN health agency's director-general told the opening of a WHO executive board special session called to discuss the health conditions in the Palestinian territories.

