Gaza now unrecognisable from space

Lasting just over two months, Israel's offensive in Gaza has eclipsed the devastation witnessed during Syria's Aleppo between 2012 and 2016 and Ukraine's Mariupol, drawing parallels to the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II.

Despite the mounting Palestinian death toll surpassing 20,000, calls for a cease-fire echo globally, Israel remains resolute in its pursuit, aiming to obliterate Hamas' military capabilities following the group's cross-border rampage in October.

An analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data reveals that over two-thirds of structures in northern Gaza and a quarter in the southern Khan Younis area have been destroyed. This includes tens of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, and stores. Shockingly, approximately 70 percent of school buildings across Gaza have suffered damage, with at least 56 serving as shelters for displaced civilians. Israeli strikes have also damaged 110 mosques and three churches, as reported by AP.

"Gaza is now a different colour from space. It's a different texture," said Corey Scher to AP, who has worked with Van Den Hoek to map destruction across several war zones, from Aleppo to Mariupol.

al-Karameh before bombing, 10 May 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

al-Karameh after bombing, October 21, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Robert Pape, a US military historian, points out that the destruction in Gaza has outpaced the Allied bombings of Germany during World War II. Pape notes that Gaza's densely populated territory has seen over 33 percent of its buildings damaged, exceeding the 10 percent recorded across Germany during the war.

While UN recently said the relentless Israeli bombardment have destroyed or damaged nearly 60 percent of Gaza.

Marc Garlasco a former US defence intelligence analyst and former UN war crimes investigator, said the density of Israel's first month of bombardment in Gaza had "not been seen since Vietnam."

Garlasco, now a military adviser at PAX, a Dutch non-governmental organization that advocates for peace, reviewed all the incidents analysed in this report for CNN.

"You'd have to go back to the Vietnam war to make a comparison," said Garlasco.

"Even in both Iraq wars, it was never that dense," he added.

Izbat Beit Hanoun before significant damage on October 10, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Izbat Beit Hanoun after bombing damage, on October 21, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Israel states that its two primary goals are to destroy Hamas and rescue the 129 hostages still held by militants. The military claims to have destroyed numerous Hamas sites, hundreds of tunnel shafts, and to have eliminated 7,000 Hamas fighters. Israeli leaders argue that intense military pressure is necessary to free more hostages.

However, families of hostages express concerns that the bombing jeopardises their loved ones. Hostages released during a recent cease-fire reported being moved constantly to avoid Israeli bombardment.

Efraim Inbar, head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, says that the high level of destruction is a result of Hamas' entrenched presence within the civilian population, necessitating intensive bombardment to protect advancing Israeli ground forces.

The Israeli military says they are precisely targeting the strongholds of Hamas and trying to avoid civilian casualties.

Beit Hanoun before bombing, May 1, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Beit Hanoun after bombing, October 21, 2023. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

However, last week, US intelligence sources told CNN that 40-45 percent of the 29,000 air-to-surface munitions dropped on Gaza by then were so-called dumb bombs, unguided munitions that can pose a greater threat to civilians, especially in densely populated territories like Gaza.

Some of these are likely to be the 2,000-pound bombs detected in the satellite imaging of the craters. The bomb's large 365-meter (about 1,198-ft) lethal fragmentation radius is evident in many videos reviewed by CNN, where several buildings are seen to have been flattened in a single strike.

President Joe Biden publicly acknowledged concerns about Israel's actions, stating that the country is losing international legitimacy for what he termed "indiscriminate bombing."

Despite this, the US administration has continued to supply arms to Israel, prompting scrutiny from the international community.