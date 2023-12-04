Gaza deaths rise to 15,899, 70% of them women, children

This picture taken from the southern Gaza Strip shows a salvo of rockets fired towards Israel on December 4, 2023. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip today said 15,899 people had died in the Palestinian territory since the start of the Israeli attack, with 42,000 wounded.

Among the victims, 70 percent were women and children, it added.

Israel has been targeting Gaza with an air and ground campaign in response to an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7 in which around 1,200 were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.