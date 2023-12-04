Israel's attack on Gaza
AFP
Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:48 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:56 PM

Most Viewed

Israel's attack on Gaza

Gaza deaths rise to 15,899, 70% of them women, children

AFP
Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:48 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 07:56 PM
This picture taken from the southern Gaza Strip shows a salvo of rockets fired towards Israel on December 4, 2023. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip today said 15,899 people had died in the Palestinian territory since the start of the Israeli attack, with 42,000 wounded.

Among the victims, 70 percent were women and children, it added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Israel has been targeting Gaza with an air and ground campaign in response to an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7 in which around 1,200 were killed and 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

কর্মস্থলে ২ বছর পূর্ণ করা ৪৭ ইউএনও বদলি

৩৩ ও ৩৪ বিসিএসে নিয়োগপ্রাপ্ত এই ৪৭ ইউএনও তাদের বর্তমান কর্মস্থলে দুই বছর মেয়াদ পূরণ করেছেন বলে জনপ্রশাসন সূত্রে জানা গেছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশকে রক্ষা করতে চাইলে নদীগুলোকে বাঁচাতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification