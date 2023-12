Says Gaza health ministry

Young boys push a loaded trolly in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 10, 2023. Photo: AFP

About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry spokesman said today.

The spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qidra, also told Al Jazeera television in a telephone interview that the toll included 297 people killed and more than 550 wounded in the last 24 hours.