What options does Iran have now?

Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem on June 14, 2025. Israel and Iran exchanged fire on June 14, a day after Israel unleashed an unprecedented aerial bombing campaign that Iran said hit its nuclear facilities, "martyred" top commanders and killed dozens of civilians. Photo: AFP

As Israel-Iran conflict continues, former US nuclear negotiator Alan Eyre told Al Jazeera that Iran's options in the face of the Israeli onslaught are "very bleak" and "very limited".

"They have to respond militarily just to save face domestically. But as we've seen, Israel can take the brunt of a lot of that, and it's very unlikely that Iran can cause enough damage internally in Israel to put any sort of pressure on Israel to stop bombing," Eyre said.

"Iran can use diplomatic means, but they don't have that many allies in the international community. But even if they did, Israel has shown that it's spectacularly unwilling to listen to international opinion when it's pursuing what it considers legitimate military goals."

Iran's best option, according to Eyre, is "to just ride it out" and do as much damage as they can to Israel to save face domestically.

"Then, once Israel stops bombing, try to take stock, come up with a new defence strategy, which possibly could include, in fact, trying to get a nuclear weapon, as opposed to just maintaining the capability for a nuclear weapon. And that's very worrisome," he added.

Meanwhile, two drones launched from Iran towards Israel were shot down over Iraq by the US-led international coalition to defeat the Islamic State group, two Iraqi military officials told AFP yesterday.

"The international coalition at Ain al-Asad (military base) shot down two Iranian drones that were en route to Israel," one official said, referring to an Iraqi airbase housing foreign troops in western Iraq.