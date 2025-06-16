US embassy building in Tel Aviv damaged by Iran strike

A picture shows Iranian rocket trails in the sky over Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West bank, late on June 15, 2025. Iran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities early on June 16, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday said an embassy building in Tel Aviv sustained minor damage from a nearby Iranian missile strike, reporting no injuries to US personnel.

Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles on Israeli cities early Monday, after Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran, with both sides threatening further devastation.

AFP images showed gutted buildings in the coastal hub of Tel Aviv, after Israel's army warned people to take cover from incoming Iranian missiles.

"Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel," Huckabee said on X.

He said the US embassy in Jerusalem would remain closed on Monday as orders to "shelter in place (are) still in effect".

After decades of enmity and proxy wars, Israel's assault on Iran last week has touched off the most intense fighting yet and triggered fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

Israel says its attacks have hit military and nuclear facilities and killed many top commanders and atomic scientists.

But a senior US official said Sunday that US President Donald Trump told Israel to back down from a plan to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump has urged the foes to "make a deal", but told reporters Sunday that "sometimes they have to fight it out" first.