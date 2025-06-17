Trump says he wants Iran to give up entirely on nukes, according to CBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025. REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said he wanted a "real end" to the nuclear problem with Iran, with Iran "giving up entirely" on nuclear weapons, according to comments that were posted by a CBS News reporter on social media platform X.

Trump made the comments during his midnight departure from Canada, where he attended the Group of Seven nations summit on Monday, the CBS News reporter said early on Tuesday.

Trump predicted that Israel would not be slowing its attacks on Iran. "You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far," the CBS journalist quoted Trump as saying on Air Force One.

Trump said "I may", on the prospect of sending U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iran. However, he added that "it depends what happens when I get back", according to the CBS reporter. Washington has said Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran.