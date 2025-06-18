Tehran people caught between fear, resolve as air war intensifies

Traffic flows through a congested highway in Tehran on January 18, 2025. Faced with myriad problems including gridlocked traffic and a sinking earth surface in its current capital, Iran is considering a drastic solution -- moving it to an altogether different location on the Gulf of Oman. Photo: AFP

As Israeli air strikes on Tehran show no sign of abating, many residents have fled the Iranian capital. But for others, escape is not an option.

"I've heard multiple explosions near my home in western Tehran," said Mina, a 37-year-old computer scientist. "I wanted to leave, but I have several cats and I can't abandon them."

Israel launched a devastating attack on Friday that has killed at least 224 people -- including women and children -- leading many parts of the Iranian capital to empty out.

Israel on Monday warned residents to leave a northern district of the capital before striking the headquarters of state television -- an attack the broadcaster said killed three people.

Traffic in central Tehran was visibly thinner, with sporadic lines forming outside pharmacies.

It came two days after Israel declared it had "opened a path to Tehran" by knocking out Iran's air defences. But amid the ensuing exodus, those left behind are grappling with fear, shortages and a sense of defiant endurance.

Yesterday, long queues stretched outside bakeries and petrol stations -- some several kilometres (miles) long -- as remaining residents rushed to stock up on fuel and basic supplies.

Grocery and convenience stores stayed open, but markets and jewellery shops across the city remained closed.

Security checkpoints have been set up across Tehran, adding to the atmosphere of tension as authorities monitor movement in and out of key districts. Traffic in central Tehran was visibly thinner, with sporadic lines forming outside pharmacies.

Images posted online -- though unverified -- showed extensive damage to homes: shattered windows, collapsed facades and debris-filled living rooms.

In Tajrish Square, workers scrambled to repair a water pipeline damaged in an earlier strike, while some residents relocated temporarily to access running water.

"The regime (Israel) must await harsh punishment," read one banner in downtown Tehran, displayed alongside portraits of slain Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.