Tehran hospital hit by Israeli rocket attack, health ministry spokesperson cited by state media

European leaders push for Iran's return to negotiations

Trump to decide within two weeks on possible military involvement

Israel accuses Iran of using cluster munitions

Israel and Iran's air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential U.S. involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military's top echelon and nuclear scientists. Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, andsought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

03:56PM | 20/06/2025

Iran-Israel war could have 'harmful' migration impact on Europe, Erdogan warns

The Iran-Israel air war could spark a surge in migration that would affect Europe and the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday.

"The spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage," his office quoted him as saying in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Reuters

03:53PM | 20/06/2025

Israeli defence minister orders intensified attacks on Iran government targets

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that he had instructed the military to intensify attacks on "symbols of the regime" in the Iranian capital Tehran, aiming to destabilise it.

"We must strike at all the symbols of the regime and the mechanisms of oppression of the population, such as the Basij (militia), and the regime's power base, such as the Revolutionary Guard," Katz said in a statement.

Reuters

03:43PM | 20/06/2025

France's Macron: strikes on energy, civilian infrastructure in Iran-Israel conflict must absolutely stop

Reuters

03:42PM | 20/06/2025

Nuclear scientist killed in Tehran strike, Israeli media report

An Iranian nuclear scientist was killed in a strike on a building in Tehran on Friday, state Israeli broadcaster Kan and other local media reported.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reports.

Reuters

03:40PM | 20/06/2025

German government spokesperson on NATO summit: Iran will probably be discussed, but we don't comment on allies' possible attack plans

Reuters

03:37PM | 20/06/2025

Iran willing to pursue 'pragmatic' policy with Europe, diplomat says

Iran is willing to pursue a balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe, and engage rationally with both East and West, an Iranian diplomat said in Berlin on Friday.

"Meanwhile, Iran can prove to be a chess piece for Europe to ease the dual pressure between East and West," said the diplomat, who did not want to be named.

"Despite American displeasure, Iran has shown that it is willing to pursue a wise, balanced and pragmatic policy in its dealings with Europe."

Reuters

03:33PM | 20/06/2025

Tehran hospital hit by Israeli rocket attack early on Friday, health ministry spokesperson cited by state media

Reuters

02:51PM | 20/06/2025

Iran foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will address the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, a spokesman for the UN's top rights body said.

Araghchi "will intervene in person... at the beginning of the council's afternoon meeting" at 1300 GMT, Pascal Sim told a press briefing. A UN spokeswoman added that Daniel Meron, Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, would speak to reporters shortly beforehand.

AFP

02:44PM | 20/06/2025

Iran foreign minister to address UN Human Rights Council on Friday: council spokesman

AFP

02:41PM | 20/06/2025

Iran's Araqchi: Tehran's ballistic missile programme is non-negotiable

Reuters

02:05PM | 20/06/2025

Iran never targets civilian areas especially not hospitals, as opposed to Israel which has intentionally targeted hospitals in Gaza, Iran's Araqchi tells state TV

Reuters

01:00PM | 20/06/2025

Iran not prepared for talks with anyone while Israeli attacks continues - foreign minister Araqchi tells state TV

Reuters

12:59PM | 20/06/2025

Iran state media say Ali Shamkhani , close ally of top Iran leader , in stable condition after being injured in Israeli attack, issues message

Reuters

12:57PM | 20/06/2025

IAEA says key buildings damaged at Iran's Khondab site

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has information that key buildings at Iran's Khondab heavy water research site were damaged in Israeli strikes, including the distillation unit, it said in an X post on Friday.

The information was an update on an assessment from Thursday, in which the IAEA said the reactor has been hit but there were no radiological effects.

Reuters

12:25PM | 20/06/2025

Israeli defence minister warns Hezbollah against joining conflict with Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon's Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel's patience with "terrorists" who threaten it had worn thin.

The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called "brutal Israeli-American aggression" against Iran.

Reuters

12:19PM | 20/06/2025

Five Iranian hospitals suffered damages, patients affected in the past week after Israeli strikes close-by, head of Iran's emergency services tells state TV

Reuters

11:23AM | 20/06/2025

Russia says any use of tactical nuclear weapons by US in Iran would be catastrophic, TASS reports

Potential use of tactical nuclear weapons by the United States in Iran would be a catastrophic development, Russian state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov was commenting on what he called speculative media reports about that possibility.

Reuters

11:19AM | 20/06/2025

Israel army says struck weapons research centre in Tehran

Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," as the two foes traded fire for an eighth day.

In a statement, the army said it had "completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project."

AFP

10:28AM | 20/06/2025

Israel says it struck dozens of military targets in Iran, including nuclear research site

The Israeli military said on Friday it carried out strikes on dozens of military targets in Iran overnight, including an attack on the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which it said is involved in Iran's nuclear weapons development.

Reuters

A Venezuelan government supporter holds a sign with an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, while participating in a march in support of Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, in Caracas, Venezuela June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

10:00AM | 20/06/2025

Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran

The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.

"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.

AFP