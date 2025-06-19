Sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran, says Israeli army

European leaders push for Iran's return to negotiations

Trump to decide within two weeks on possible military involvement

Israel accuses Iran of using cluster munitions

Israel and Iran's air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential U.S. involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military's top echelon and nuclear scientists. Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side.

Israel has targeted nuclear sites and missile capabilities, andsought to shatter the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Western and regional officials.

12:25PM | 20/06/2025

Israeli defence minister warns Hezbollah against joining conflict with Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon's Hezbollah to exercise caution on Friday, saying Israel's patience with "terrorists" who threaten it had worn thin.

The head of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said on Thursday that the Lebanese group would act as it saw fit in the face of what he called "brutal Israeli-American aggression" against Iran.

Reuters

12:19PM | 20/06/2025

Five Iranian hospitals suffered damages, patients affected in the past week after Israeli strikes close-by, head of Iran's emergency services tells state TV

Reuters

11:23AM | 20/06/2025

Russia says any use of tactical nuclear weapons by US in Iran would be catastrophic, TASS reports

Potential use of tactical nuclear weapons by the United States in Iran would be a catastrophic development, Russian state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Peskov was commenting on what he called speculative media reports about that possibility.

Reuters

11:19AM | 20/06/2025

Israel army says struck weapons research centre in Tehran

Israel's military said Friday it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," as the two foes traded fire for an eighth day.

In a statement, the army said it had "completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND (Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research) headquarters for research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project."

AFP

10:28AM | 20/06/2025

Israel says it struck dozens of military targets in Iran, including nuclear research site

The Israeli military said on Friday it carried out strikes on dozens of military targets in Iran overnight, including an attack on the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), which it said is involved in Iran's nuclear weapons development.

Reuters

A Venezuelan government supporter holds a sign with an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, while participating in a march in support of Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, in Caracas, Venezuela June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

10:00AM | 20/06/2025

Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran

The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.

"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.

AFP