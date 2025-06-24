Israel-Iran conflict
Tue Jun 24, 2025 05:19 AM
Israel-Iran conflict
Israel-Iran conflict

Qatar PM secures Iran's agreement to US ceasefire proposal after call with Trump

Say officials
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran's agreement to the US proposal for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Iran during a call with Iranian officials held after Iran's strikes on a US air base in Qatar on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters early on Tuesday.

The phone call came after US president Donald Trump told Qatar's emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Doha's help persuading Tehran to also agree to the ceasefire deal, the official said.

