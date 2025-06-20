No let-up in war

Israel steps up attacks on Iranian defence, nuclear sites; missile salvos hit across Israel; calls for restraint grow

A drone photo shows the damage at the impacted site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel’s Holon yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Israel bombed nuclear targets in Iran yesterday and Iranian missiles hit an Israeli hospital overnight, as the week-old air war escalated with no sign yet of an off-ramp.

Following the strike that damaged the Soroka medical centre in Israel's southern city of Beersheba, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tehran's "tyrants" would pay the "full price".

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to intensify strikes on strategic targets in Tehran in order to eliminate the threat to Israel and destabilise the "Ayatollah regime".

Israel's defence minister also warned that Iran's supreme leader "can no longer be allowed to exist".

The escalation and threats came as global powers urged the warring parties to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

China's President Xi Jinping yesterday held a phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin, and after that, urged a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

"Parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease hostilities as soon as possible to prevent a cyclical escalation and resolutely avoid the spillover of the war," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Moscow yesterday reiterated its call for peace and warned the US not to take military action against Iran.

Moscow is one of Iran's most important allies, with the two deepening military cooperation and inking a strategic partnership agreement just months ago.

Israel's sweeping campaign of airstrikes aims to do more than destroy Iran's nuclear centrifuges and missile capabilities. It seeks to shatter the foundations of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's government and leave it near collapse, Israeli, Western and regional officials said.

Netanyahu wants Iran weakened enough to be forced into fundamental concessions on permanently abandoning its nuclear enrichment, its ballistic missile programme and its support for militant groups across the region, the sources said.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has kept the world guessing about whether Israel's superpower ally would join it in airstrikes.

Israel said it had struck Iran's Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites. It initially said it had also hit Bushehr, site of Iran's only functioning nuclear power plant, but a spokesperson later said it was a mistake to have said this.

An Iranian diplomat told Reuters Bushehr was not hit and Israel was engaged in "psychological warfare" by discussing it. Any attack on the plant, near Arab neighbours and housing Russian technicians, is viewed as risking nuclear disaster.

Trump has veered from proposing a swift diplomatic end to the war to suggesting the United States might join it. On Wednesday, he said nobody knew what he would do. A day earlier, he mused on social media about killing Khamenei, then demanded Iran's unconditional surrender.

Khamenei has rejected Trump's demand for an "unconditional surrender".

Yesterday, the Iranian supreme leader said the Israeli regime was showing weaknesses.

"The very fact that the Zionist regime's American friends have entered the scene and are saying such things is a sign of that regime's weakness and inability", Iran's supreme leader posted on X.

Any US involvement would be expected to involve the bombing of a crucial underground Iranian nuclear facility in Fordo, using specially developed bunker-busting bombs.

The White House said Trump was expected to receive an intelligence briefing yesterday, a US holiday. Top US diplomat Marco Rubio is set to meet his British counterpart for talks expected to focus on the conflict.

"I have ideas as to what to do, but I haven't made a final [decision]," Trump said. "I like to make the final decision one second before it's due, because things change. Especially with war."

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had told aides on Tuesday he had approved attack plans but was holding off to see if Iran would give up its nuclear programme.

A week of Israeli air and missile strikes against its major rival has wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command, damaged its nuclear capabilities and killed hundreds of people, while Iranian retaliatory strikes have killed at least two dozen civilians in Israel.

Iran has been weighing its options in responding to its biggest security challenge since the 1979 revolution. A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Presidium, Behnam Saeedi, told the semi-official Mehr news agency Iran could consider closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of daily global oil consumption passes.

Oil prices rose after Israel and Iran continued to exchange missile attacks overnight, and Trump's stance on the conflict kept investors on edge.

Countries around the world are taking measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran, and airspace in the region remains closed.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it targeted the Khondab nuclear site near Iran's central city Arak overnight, including a partially-built heavy-water research reactor. Heavy-water reactors produce plutonium, which, like enriched uranium, can be used to make the core of an atom bomb. Iran's atomic energy agency said the attack caused no casualties.

Earlier, Israel's military claimed that it has struck "hundreds" of surface-to-surface missile launchers and two-thirds of the country's missile silos.

Israel, which has the most advanced military in the Middle East, has been fighting on several fronts since October 7, 2023, when its war on Gaza started. It has severely weakened Iran's regional allies, Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and bombed Yemen's Houthis.

The extent of the damage inside Iran from the week-old bombing campaign has become more difficult to assess in recent days, with the authorities apparently seeking to prevent panic by limiting information.

Iran has stopped giving updates on the death toll, and state media have ceased showing widespread images of destruction. The internet has been almost completely shut down, and the public has been banned from filming.

Israel has issued evacuation orders for whole sections of Tehran, a city of 10 million. Thousands of residents have fled, jamming the highways out.

Inside Israel, the missile strikes over the past week are the first time a significant number of projectiles from Iran have pierced defences and killed Israelis in their homes.

The director general of the Israeli hospital that was damaged in Beersheba, Shlomi Kodesh, told reporters at the site that a missile strike had destroyed several wards and wounded 40 people, mostly staff and patients.

Netanyahu, visiting the site, said he had issued instructions that "no one is immune" from Israeli attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted Israeli military and intelligence headquarters near the hospital. An Israeli military official denied there were military targets nearby.

Missiles also hit a residential building in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, thousands of people in Israel have become homeless as a result of Iran's retaliatory missile attacks.

The Israeli Ministry of Interior classified 5,110 people as homeless, including 907 from Tel Aviv, the report said.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has confirmed plans to meet with his British, French and German counterparts, as well as the European Union's top diplomat, today in Geneva, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

He said the meeting had come at the request of the three European states.