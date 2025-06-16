Israel-Iran conflict
AFP, Washington
Mon Jun 16, 2025 11:59 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 17, 2025 12:08 AM

Netanyahu suggests killing Iran's supreme leader would end conflict

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Ali Khamenei

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Monday that assassinating Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would "end the conflict" between the two arch-foes.

"It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict," Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview when asked about reports that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would intensify the Iran-Israel showdown.

"The 'forever war' is what Iran wants, and they're bringing us to the brink of nuclear war," Netanyahu said. "In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil."

